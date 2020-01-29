A billboard advertising mobile telecommunication is displayed at the Waterloo underground station in London on Tuesday. Chinese tech firm Huawei has been designated a “high-risk vendor” but will be allowed to build some elements of Britain’s 5G network. Photo: AFP
China

British cybersecurity officials publicise their distrust of Huawei as Boris Johnson gives 5G green light

  • The Chinese telecoms giant is deemed Britain’s only high-risk vendor, and British cyber watchdogs warn of ‘increased national risk’
  • Document outlines five reasons why Huawei is a potential danger as it is allowed to help build high-speed mobile network
Topic |   Huawei
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 2:51am, 29 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A billboard advertising mobile telecommunication is displayed at the Waterloo underground station in London on Tuesday. Chinese tech firm Huawei has been designated a “high-risk vendor” but will be allowed to build some elements of Britain’s 5G network. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE