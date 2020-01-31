A health worker holds a thermometer as she waits to screen travellers for signs of the coronavirus at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China coronavirus: US reports first case of person-to-person transmission
- Patient had not been to China, but is married to Chicago woman who got sick after returning from trip to Wuhan
- Case is sixth reported in United States
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
A health worker holds a thermometer as she waits to screen travellers for signs of the coronavirus at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters