A Kenyan health worker screens a young passenger upon her arrival from China at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

China coronavirus: African nations quarantine symptomatic passengers from China but no cases confirmed

  • Lack of equipped medical labs and kits raises fears that many African countries may not have the capacity to detect and handle the virus
  • A patient under medical observation in Ivory Coast has tested negative, health officials say
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 2:33am, 31 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A Kenyan health worker screens a young passenger upon her arrival from China at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage

Kenyan journalist Jevans Nyabiage is South China Morning Post's first Africa correspondent. Based in Nairobi, Jevans keeps an eye on China-Africa relations and also Chinese investments, ranging from infrastructure to energy and metal, on the continent.