A Kenyan health worker screens a young passenger upon her arrival from China at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China coronavirus: African nations quarantine symptomatic passengers from China but no cases confirmed
- Lack of equipped medical labs and kits raises fears that many African countries may not have the capacity to detect and handle the virus
- A patient under medical observation in Ivory Coast has tested negative, health officials say
