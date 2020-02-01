The logo of Huawei in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22. Multiple US departments are about to resume considering whether to further tighten restrictions on US suppliers to the Chinese company. Photo: Reuters
US agencies to resume talks about further restrictions on sales to Huawei: sources
- Principals at government departments plan to meet as soon as next week to talk about tightening rules for Huawei’s US suppliers
- Focus is on US suppliers that avoid limits on sales to the company by shipping products made in overseas facilities
