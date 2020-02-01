A doctor checks on a patient in the isolation ward of a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Thursday. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus outbreak in China a global emergency after the numbers of cases and affected countries grew in the past days. Photo: EPA-EFE
New coronavirus deaths and cases in China reach record daily highs
- Confirmed cases rise to 11,791 nationally; death toll hits 259
- Hubei province – the coronavirus outbreak’s epicentre – announced 45 new deaths and 1,347 new confirmed cases
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
