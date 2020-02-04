Nathan Law Kwun-chung, shown in 2018, will be a guest of US Senator Rick Scott at US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong activist Nathan Law to attend Trump’s State of the Union address
- US Senator Rick Scott invited Law as a signal that Congress’s interest in the Hong Kong protests has not faded
- ‘Nathan is an inspiration in the fight for freedom and democracy,’ Scott, a Republican from Florida, said
Topic | Hong Kong protests
