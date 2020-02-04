Nathan Law Kwun-chung, shown in 2018, will be a guest of US Senator Rick Scott at US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.Photo: Winson Wong
China

Hong Kong activist Nathan Law to attend Trump’s State of the Union address

  • US Senator Rick Scott invited Law as a signal that Congress’s interest in the Hong Kong protests has not faded
  • ‘Nathan is an inspiration in the fight for freedom and democracy,’ Scott, a Republican from Florida, said
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier

Updated: 5:14am, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Nathan Law Kwun-chung, shown in 2018, will be a guest of US Senator Rick Scott at US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier is a US correspondent based in Washington. Before joining the Post, he worked for the Wall Street Journal in China and for the Los Angeles Times in India, China and Japan. He’s covered the Chinese economy, China and India’s explosive rise and conflicts in Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan.