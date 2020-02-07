Officials Dane County, Wisconsin, including County Executive Joe Parisi, discuss the confirmed case of coronavirus in a woman from Wisconsin. The mayor of Madison, Satya Rhodes-Conway, looks on during the news conference on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US announces 12th case; patient in Wisconsin had direct contact with infected Wuhan family members
- Patient had recently met family members from Wuhan in Beijing and is now in isolation at home, officials say
- All US cases have direct or indirect trail to Wuhan
