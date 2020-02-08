Figures show that people can recover from being seriously and even critically ill with the coronavirus. Photo: AP
Coronavirus recovery rates ‘promising’, infectious disease expert says
- Small sample of people discharged from hospital after being infected shows people in serious and critical condition can be treated, Peking University specialist says
- But more real-time data is needed to assess the true threat posed by the contagion, Japanese virology professor says
