Figures show that people can recover from being seriously and even critically ill with the coronavirus. Photo: AP
China

Coronavirus recovery rates ‘promising’, infectious disease expert says

  • Small sample of people discharged from hospital after being infected shows people in serious and critical condition can be treated, Peking University specialist says
  • But more real-time data is needed to assess the true threat posed by the contagion, Japanese virology professor says
Linda Lew
Updated: 8:00am, 8 Feb, 2020

