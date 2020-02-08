The Royal Caribbean cruise ship Anthem of the Seas is docked at Cape Liberty Port in Bayonne, New Jersey, on Friday. Four passengers were taken to a nearby hospital after initial screening for coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Coronavirus: four cruise-ship passengers taken to New Jersey hospital to be tested for the disease
- The four were among 27 passengers on the Royal Caribbean vessel, the Anthem of the Seas, who has recently been in mainland China
- Screening by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention cleared 23 of the group
