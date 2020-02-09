WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the novel coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
WHO to send mission to coronavirus-hit China
- World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu says team leader will leave on Monday or Tuesday and rest of experts will follow
