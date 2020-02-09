A medical worker at Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei province. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s Hubei reports 81 deaths, bringing total just short of WHO’s Sars figure
- China’s Hubei province reported 81 new coronavirus deaths, bringing provincial total fatalities to 780
- The province also reported 2,147 new coronavirus cases, down from 2,841 new cases on Friday
