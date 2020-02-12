Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation, at Tuesday’s news briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, on the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: WHO head warns ‘time is of the essence’ in limiting disease’s global spread
- World Health Organisation also gives the disease a name: Covid-19, for coronavirus disease of 2019
- The virus ‘is more powerful in bringing serious consequences than any terrorist attack’, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says
