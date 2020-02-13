Evacuees from China arriving at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar, in San Diego, California, on February 5. Photo: AFP PHOTO / US MARINE CORPS / LANCE CPL. KRYSTEN HOUK
Coronavirus: second confirmed case among evacuees at San Diego quarantine station, brings total US cases to 14
- New confirmed case at San Diego’s Marine Corps Air Station Miramar arrived from Wuhan on Friday
- Health authorities diagnosed a previous case in the US on the Miramar base on Sunday
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
