Surgical masks protect more from germs on fingers than viruses in the air, experts say after panic buying
- Learning more about the deadly outbreak informs who should wear which type of mask, and how
- Demand for masks is up to 100 times higher than usual, with prices up to 20 times higher and backlogs of four to six months, WHO director general says
