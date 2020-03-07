Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a Florida Coronavirus Response Meeting at the West Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: cruise ship held off California coast has 21 new cases
- Ship with around 3,500 on board has not been permitted to dock following discovery of new cases
- In remarks meant to calm fears, President Donald Trump praised China for an “immediate” response, contradicting other US government officials
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a Florida Coronavirus Response Meeting at the West Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday. Photo: AP