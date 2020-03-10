US President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus outbreak alongside Vice-President Mike Pence (right) and members of the coronavirus task force at the White House on Monday. Photo: AFP
China

Coronavirus: Donald Trump to propose economic measures to help people and companies affected by outbreak

  • Payroll tax cut and help for beleaguered travel industry are among the steps to be offered
  • Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the administration can deal with the situation and predicts the ‘economy will be in very good shape a year from now’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 7:49am, 10 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus outbreak alongside Vice-President Mike Pence (right) and members of the coronavirus task force at the White House on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan is Asia Correspondent for the SCMP, covering breaking news, politics, diplomacy, trade and Southeast Asian macroeconomic trends. His work for the Post's Asia desk also focuses on the region's multifaceted interactions with the United States and China. A Singapore native, Bhavan previously worked for Agence France-Presse.

Coronavirus outbreak