US Vice-President Mike Pence (left) speaks with President Donald Trump during a meeting with health insurers at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Donald Trump to push for tax break to combat outbreak’s economic fallout, adviser Larry Kudlow says
- Proposed legislation would need to go through US Congress, which might pose resistance
- Vice-President Mike Pence says the proposed measures reflect how ‘hard-working Americans’ were ‘important to the president’s heart’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
