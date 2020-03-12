Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaking at a House Oversight Committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US coronavirus cases could hit ‘many millions’, a top health official tells Congress

  • Anthony Fauci of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says US must limit infections from abroad and ‘contain and mitigate within our own country’
  • Hearing devolves into partisan crossfire over ‘politicising’ missteps in the government’s response to the outbreak
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 3:47am, 12 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaking at a House Oversight Committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan is Asia Correspondent for the SCMP, covering breaking news, politics, diplomacy, trade and Southeast Asian macroeconomic trends. His work for the Post's Asia desk also focuses on the region's multifaceted interactions with the United States and China. A Singapore native, Bhavan previously worked for Agence France-Presse.

Coronavirus outbreak