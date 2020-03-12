US President Donald Trump meets with bankers at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus response. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus and plunging stock markets in election year pose double-barrel threat unlike any Donald Trump has faced
- The US president’s political fortunes could depend on how he is seen as leader in a time of crisis, and the early reviews have not been good
- Traditionally, American leaders have helped build consensus and devise a coordinated approach to global crises, but that could be difficult for Trump
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
US President Donald Trump meets with bankers at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus response. Photo: EPA-EFE