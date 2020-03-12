US President Donald Trump meets with bankers at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus response. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus and plunging stock markets in election year pose double-barrel threat unlike any Donald Trump has faced

  • The US president’s political fortunes could depend on how he is seen as leader in a time of crisis, and the early reviews have not been good
  • Traditionally, American leaders have helped build consensus and devise a coordinated approach to global crises, but that could be difficult for Trump
Mark Magnier
Updated: 6:19am, 12 Mar, 2020

Mark Magnier is a US correspondent based in Washington. Before joining the Post, he worked for the Wall Street Journal in China and for the Los Angeles Times in India, China and Japan. He’s covered the Chinese economy, China and India’s explosive rise and conflicts in Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

