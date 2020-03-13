The Seattle area has been hard-hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Above, the Pike Place Public Market in the city’s downtown. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Seattle lab that tried to sound early warning can resume tests after being ordered to stop
- Infectious disease experts in a hard-hit area were blocked by federal health officials when they saw evidence of community spread weeks ago
- Contradicting Trump’s claim that tests are available to all, a Republican senator says: ‘We’ve got a long way to go to be able to get rapid, efficient testing’
