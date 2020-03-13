US President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday night. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Donald Trump’s speech was meant to reassure, but it did just the opposite

  • ‘He is a reality-show expert. This is a real crisis. The happy ending is not guaranteed,’ communications strategist says
  • Televised Oval Office address offered an ineffective remedy in the European travel ban and fell short on other policy recommendations, according to analysts
Mark Magnier
Updated: 5:03am, 13 Mar, 2020

