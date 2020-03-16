Masked volunteers provide soap and water for participants to wash their hands against the new coronavirus at a women’s 5km fun run in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday. Photo: AP
As coronavirus spreads in Africa, countries move quickly to contain disease with travel bans, closures
- South Africa, Kenya latest to halt arrivals from ‘high-risk’ countries as cases across the continent double over the weekend
- Concerns are growing over whether health care systems in some African nations will be able to cope
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Masked volunteers provide soap and water for participants to wash their hands against the new coronavirus at a women’s 5km fun run in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday. Photo: AP