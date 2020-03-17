A medical worker stores test kits at a drive-through testing site for coronavirus for employees at UW Medical Center Northwest in Seattle. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Masks and test kits donated by Jack Ma arrive in US
- Chinese-made supplies will be distributed by US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention amid shortages in United States
- Before the contagion took hold in the US, China was on the receiving end of America’s charity
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A medical worker stores test kits at a drive-through testing site for coronavirus for employees at UW Medical Center Northwest in Seattle. Photo: Reuters