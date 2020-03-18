A near empty road near Girona, on the border between France and Spain. Photo: EPA-EFE
How ignoring WHO guidelines and relying on ‘ineffective’ travel bans may have hampered world’s fight against coronavirus

  • The global health body warns that targeting travellers from infected areas may discourage countries from reporting outbreaks and delay the arrival of medical aid
  • Some analysts fear that countries which attempted to restrict movement failed to use their time to prepare their health systems to cope with Covid-19
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 8:40am, 18 Mar, 2020

