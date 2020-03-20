The 37-year-old Massachusetts resident, surnamed Li, is suspected of having attended a leadership conference hosted by Boston biotech company Biogen. Photo: AP
Woman who flew from US to China for coronavirus test faces criminal charges
- Massachusetts resident, surnamed Li, is said to have taken fever-reducing medication before boarding plane and lying to flight attendants
- Woman, who is now in hospital, could face jail time or detention with possible forced labour for ‘impeding prevention of infectious diseases’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
