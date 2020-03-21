US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with the coronavirus task force at the White House on Friday. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg
Donald Trump turns combative during stormy coronavirus press conference
- When given a chance to reassure Americans who might be anxious, the president lashes out at reporter who asked the question
- Trump also gives contradictory responses when asked about his invoking of emergency powers to produce much-needed medical supplies
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with the coronavirus task force at the White House on Friday. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg