Coronavirus: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says early signs show social distancing may be working

  • Rate of hospitalisation has slowed, although New York still accounts for 56 per cent of the confirmed cases in the US
  • Masks and medical gowns are now stocked, governor says, but ventilators are still needed
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 3:49am, 26 Mar, 2020

A jogger exercises alone on Wednesday at a New York playground, where a posted sign advises social distancing. Photo: AP
