US stocks surged on Thursday morning, after the US Senate voted 96-0 to approved a US$2 trillion stimulus package. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US stocks rise on massive stimulus plan, defying record jobless claims

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average on track for gains in a third consecutive session
  • Jobless claims of 3.28 million are ‘not relevant’, treasury secretary says, with stimulus bill winning Senate approval and headed to House
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 10:52pm, 26 Mar, 2020

