San Francisco’s California Street, usually filled with cable cars, is empty amid a “shelter in place” order. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: California’s hospitals, economy and everyday life upended by spiralling number of cases
- Officials in the most populous US state rush to prepare for a further onslaught while dealing with a spike in confirmed infections
- ‘There is no projection in which a couple weeks from now we’re doing fine,’ says the mayor of Los Angeles
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
