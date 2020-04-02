US Vice-President Mike Pence speaks with a worker at a Walmart distribution centre in Gordonsville, Virginia, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Mike Pence tries to blame China and own US health agency for slow response to contagion

  • US vice-president renews the volley of recriminations between Washington and Beijing over responsibility for Covid-19’s spread
  • ‘In mid-January the CDC was still assessing that the risk of the coronavirus to the American people was low’
Robert Delaney
Updated: 3:36am, 2 Apr, 2020

