US Vice-President Mike Pence speaks with a worker at a Walmart distribution centre in Gordonsville, Virginia, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Mike Pence tries to blame China and own US health agency for slow response to contagion
- US vice-president renews the volley of recriminations between Washington and Beijing over responsibility for Covid-19’s spread
- ‘In mid-January the CDC was still assessing that the risk of the coronavirus to the American people was low’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
US Vice-President Mike Pence speaks with a worker at a Walmart distribution centre in Gordonsville, Virginia, on Wednesday. Photo: AP