Cyber criminals are taking advantage of the US at an especially vulnerable time during the war against the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus leaves US more vulnerable to cyberattacks
- As millions of Americans have been ordered to work from home to contain the spread of the virus, data is now being transmitted outside secure business networks
- Information security professionals have sounded the alarm about digital attacks from US adversaries such as Russia and China
