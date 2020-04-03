A runner in a face mask jogs past a mural in Venice, California, showing a masked couple kissing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Coronavirus: US starts to change its thinking on wearing protective masks

  • Public health officials in California issue new advice and ‘face covering guidance’
  • Previously, many Americans have viewed mask wearing with suspicion or as unnecessary
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Charley Lanyon
Charley Lanyon

Updated: 12:45am, 3 Apr, 2020

A runner in a face mask jogs past a mural in Venice, California, showing a masked couple kissing. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE