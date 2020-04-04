A police officer wears an American flag mask as she helps the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank at a drive-through food bank in Del Mar, California on Friday. Photo: Reuters
China

Coronavirus: Some US local governments order public to wear masks

  • San Diego county in southern California will require members of the public to wear a face covering starting Saturday
  • The World Health Organisation on Friday said it backs government initiatives that require or encourage public wearing of masks
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Charley Lanyon
Charley Lanyon

Updated: 3:57am, 4 Apr, 2020

A police officer wears an American flag mask as she helps the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank at a drive-through food bank in Del Mar, California on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE