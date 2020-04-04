The general public is being urged to use primarily cloth or home-made face coverings. Photo: AP
China

Coronavirus: World Health Organisation reverses course, now supports wearing of face masks in public

  • Surgical masks should still be reserved for medical professionals with the general population using home-made face coverings, global health agency says
  • ‘There may be situations where the wearing of masks may reduce the rate at which infected individuals may infect others’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 4:07am, 4 Apr, 2020

The general public is being urged to use primarily cloth or home-made face coverings. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE