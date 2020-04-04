The general public is being urged to use primarily cloth or home-made face coverings. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: World Health Organisation reverses course, now supports wearing of face masks in public
- Surgical masks should still be reserved for medical professionals with the general population using home-made face coverings, global health agency says
- ‘There may be situations where the wearing of masks may reduce the rate at which infected individuals may infect others’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The general public is being urged to use primarily cloth or home-made face coverings. Photo: AP