Cardboard cut-outs in Moscow last month depicting US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: former US officials implore Washington and Beijing to work together on pandemic
- Statement urges setting aside frictions: ‘The focus should be on finding the resolve to work together to contain and defeat the virus’
- Appeal follows weeks of recriminations between officials in US and China over origins of the virus and the two countries’ handling of the outbreak
