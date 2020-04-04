Cardboard cut-outs in Moscow last month depicting US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: former US officials implore Washington and Beijing to work together on pandemic

  • Statement urges setting aside frictions: ‘The focus should be on finding the resolve to work together to contain and defeat the virus’
  • Appeal follows weeks of recriminations between officials in US and China over origins of the virus and the two countries’ handling of the outbreak
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 5:00am, 4 Apr, 2020

