Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
One virus caused Covid-19, scientists say thousands more are in waiting
- As the coronavirus has swept the world it has forced changes in behaviour on all levels of society. It has also highlighted how globalisation that allows goods and people to travel the globe in 24 hours can help viruses to spread
- In the second part of our series on lessons learned from the pandemic, we look at the importance of identifying new viruses and the risks of them jumping to humans
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen