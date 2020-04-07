Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands while US President Donald Trump looks on at a 2018 signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canadian Agreement. A Pew Research Centre survey shows sentiment toward the US is decidedly mixed. Photo: Reuters
US in a word? ‘Trump’, ‘arrogant’, ‘money’ and ‘racism’, for starters
- The Pew Research Centre survey, seeking one-word descriptions of US, includes some choice descriptions by Canadians and Mexicans
- Analysts say the negative views are in line with the decline in US ‘soft power’ rankings
Topic | Donald Trump
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands while US President Donald Trump looks on at a 2018 signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canadian Agreement. A Pew Research Centre survey shows sentiment toward the US is decidedly mixed. Photo: Reuters