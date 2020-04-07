US President Donald Trump speaks at his daily coronavirus press briefing on Monday at the White House. Photo: AP
China

Donald Trump says China will proceed with agricultural purchases under phase one trade deal, bolstering US farmers

  • President speaks about measures the US government is taking to protect various economic sectors from the effects of the coronavirus
  • Trump says he is confident that Xi Jinping ‘will honour the deal he made with us’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 7:45am, 7 Apr, 2020

US President Donald Trump speaks at his daily coronavirus press briefing on Monday at the White House. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE