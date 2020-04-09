Health care workers handle coronavirus testing kits on Wednesday in Miami, Florida. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: as governments feud, researchers, scientists and tech firms fill collaborative void in search for cure
- Joint efforts of health care industry, pharmaceutical companies and tech firms are a stark contrast to the Washington-Beijing divisiveness
- As many as 332 Covid-19 clinical trials have been launched from China, South Korea, Europe and North America, according to the medical journal The Lancet
