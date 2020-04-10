US President Donald Trump arrives at a coronavirus task force news conference at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China

White House faces heightened scrutiny over media reports of coronavirus intelligence in November

  • Media reports say US intelligence started tracking an illness in China in November
  • The National Centre for Medical Intelligence denies the existence of a coronavirus-related intelligence assessment that month
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:20am, 10 Apr, 2020

US President Donald Trump arrives at a coronavirus task force news conference at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE