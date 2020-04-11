The White House has lashed out at broadcaster Voice of America, accusing the broadcaster of amplifying “Beijing’s propaganda”. Photo: AP
White House accuses US broadcaster Voice of America of promoting ‘Beijing’s propaganda’
- The attack on a government-funded news outlet came as some lawmakers have intensified their criticism of how the Chinese government handled the outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The White House has lashed out at broadcaster Voice of America, accusing the broadcaster of amplifying “Beijing’s propaganda”. Photo: AP