Coronavirus: Chinese students battle rising tide of prejudice in US but fear they may not be welcomed home

  • Some Chinese students and graduates say they have felt increasingly uncomfortable amid rising reports of racism, with some questioning their future in the US
  • But those that are able to return home have faced calls for them to be barred in case they bring back the infection with them
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 12:26am, 15 Apr, 2020

