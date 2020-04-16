US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks about coronavirus economic relief legislation at the Capitol in Washington on March 23. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Nancy Pelosi vows to challenge Donald Trump’s ‘illegal’ suspension of WHO funding
- Bill Gates writes in denouncing the decision: ‘Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds’
- US speaker of the House says move by Trump is ‘senseless’
