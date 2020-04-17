US President Donald Trump at the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump announces guidelines for ‘opening up America again’
- Trump explicitly leaves the time table for opening up states to the governors
- ‘Governors will be empowered to tailor an approach that meets the diverse circumstances’ of their own states, he says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
