The coronavirus is making many Chinese youngsters think twice about pursuing a higher education in the US. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: US education faces US$15 billion hit as Chinese students stay away

  • Travel restrictions and continued uncertainty about when campuses will reopen has reduced enrolments from America’s biggest group of international students
  • Demand was already softening due to worsening US-China relations before Covid-19 pandemic struck
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein

Updated: 11:43pm, 23 Apr, 2020

