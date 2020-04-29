New US rules are intended to keep tech and other exports out of the Chinese military’s hands. Photo: Xinhua
China

US tightens export restrictions to keep tech out of Chinese military’s hands

  • Crackdown is attempt to ensure that certain items, even those intended for civilian use, don’t help support the Chinese military
  • New rules will require US companies to get licenses to sell specific products to businesses in China
Topic |   US-China tech war
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 3:51am, 29 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
New US rules are intended to keep tech and other exports out of the Chinese military’s hands. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE