The suspect in a racist attack on an elderly Asian man stands over his victim outside a Vancouver convenience store on March 13, in a video released by Vancouver police. Photo: Vancouver Police Department
Coronavirus ‘scapegoats’: Chinese-Canadians slam anti-Asian hate crimes, and China’s government too
- A group of 13 prominent Chinese Canadians say anger at the Communist Party is being ‘misdirected’ at innocent people of Chinese descent
- They have called for an investigation into China’s handling of Covid-19, but fear it could be ‘sidetracked by a racial-discrimination issue’
