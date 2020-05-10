The once mighty Mekong River has been reduced to a thin neck of water across much of northern Thailand. Photo: AFP
China

Mekong nations face growing threat to food security amid claims China’s dams exacerbate effects of drought

  • Drought, erratic water levels along 4,300km river are disrupting rice yields and fish catches, raising costs for farmers
  • Beijing rejects claim Chinese dams behind drought hitting countries downstream
Topic |   Climate crisis
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 12:42pm, 10 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The once mighty Mekong River has been reduced to a thin neck of water across much of northern Thailand. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE