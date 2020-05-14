A woman walks a Huawei shop in Beijing on April 22. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump extends executive order aimed at Huawei to guard US telecoms supply chain
- Trump extends an order by another year that had prohibited US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms deemed a national security threat
- US government claims Huawei poses a security risk as the company may be obliged to give information to Beijing, an accusation Huawei has repeatedly denied
Topic | US-China tech war
