Senator Marco Rubio authored the Uygur Human Rights Policy Act. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Senate passes Uygur Human Rights Policy Act
- The Senate passes legislation that would pave the way for targeted sanctions against government officials in China over alleged human rights abuses
- While no tally was taken, around two-thirds of the Senate had previously signed onto the bill as cosponsors. It must now go to the House for a vote
