China

US Senate passes Uygur Human Rights Policy Act

  • The Senate passes legislation that would pave the way for targeted sanctions against government officials in China over alleged human rights abuses
  • While no tally was taken, around two-thirds of the Senate had previously signed onto the bill as cosponsors. It must now go to the House for a vote
Topic |   Human rights in China
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 6:16am, 15 May, 2020

Senator Marco Rubio authored the Uygur Human Rights Policy Act. Photo: EPA-EFE
